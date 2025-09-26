Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hot Stock: KI-Boom treibt Kupfer in neue Dimensionen - jetzt profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893222 | ISIN: SE0000101362 | Ticker-Symbol: BLRB
Frankfurt
26.09.25 | 08:15
29,650 Euro
-1,33 % -0,400
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERGMAN & BEVING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERGMAN & BEVING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,80030,45015:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2025 14:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bergman & Beving AB: Share-based incentive scheme

The share-based incentive scheme resolved by the 2025 Annual General Meeting where around 25 members of senior management were offered to acquire up to 200,000 call options on repurchased class B shares has been fully subscribed.

The call options are transferred at a price of SEK 46.75 per call option, equivalent to the market value according to an external independent valuation, applying the Black & Scholes-model. The redemption price of the call options amounts to SEK 395.30, equivalent to 120 percent of the volume-weighted average of the paid market price for the shares during the period from 29 August to 11 September 2025, inclusive. Each call option entitles the holder to acquire one repurchased class B share during the period from 11 September 2028 to 8 June 2029, inclusive.

Stockholm, 26 September 2025

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information please contact:
Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2.00 p.m. CEST on 26 September, 2025.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,400 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 35 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.