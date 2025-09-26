Bergman & Beving AB: Share-based incentive scheme

The share-based incentive scheme resolved by the 2025 Annual General Meeting where around 25 members of senior management were offered to acquire up to 200,000 call options on repurchased class B shares has been fully subscribed.

The call options are transferred at a price of SEK 46.75 per call option, equivalent to the market value according to an external independent valuation, applying the Black & Scholes-model. The redemption price of the call options amounts to SEK 395.30, equivalent to 120 percent of the volume-weighted average of the paid market price for the shares during the period from 29 August to 11 September 2025, inclusive. Each call option entitles the holder to acquire one repurchased class B share during the period from 11 September 2028 to 8 June 2029, inclusive.

Stockholm, 26 September 2025

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information please contact:

Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2.00 p.m. CEST on 26 September, 2025.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,400 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 35 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.