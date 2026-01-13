Bergman & Beving AB: New divisional structure strengthens Bergman & Beving's growth prospects

As of 1 October 2025, Bergman & Beving established a fourth division to strengthen the Group's long-term conditions for profitable growth and increase opportunities for acquisition-driven expansion.

The new organisation comprises the divisions Core Solutions, Safety Technology, Machinery & Equipment, and PPE & Utilities, led by Mats Gullbrandsson, Eric Persson, Johan Cederstrand, and Jan Lundmark, respectively. At the same time, changes have been implemented within the divisions to clarify strategic focus and enhance operational efficiency.

The new divisional structure will be reported for the first time in the interim report for the third quarter of 2025/2026, to be published on 4 February 2026. Restated comparative figures from 1 April 2023 onwards are attached and available on the company's website.

"With a focus on entrepreneurship and decentralised responsibility, we have developed a group of companies with strong niche positions and solid growth opportunities. The establishment of a fourth division is a natural step to ensure efficient capital allocation and an ambitious acquisition agenda, which together support the ambition to increase earnings by an average of 15 percent per year over a business cycle," says Magnus Söderlind, President and CEO.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,400 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 35 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.