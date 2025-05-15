Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
WKN: 893222 | ISIN: SE0000101362 | Ticker-Symbol: BLRB
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:09
26,450 Euro
-1,67 % -0,450
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Mann & Co

Finanznachrichten News

Germ AB, a company within the Industrial Equipment Division, has today acquired all shares in Mann & Co AB, a leading supplier of hoses and couplings for fluid handling applications. The company's products are used for functional and efficient fluid handling in environments with high demands. The acquisition of Mann & Co is an add-on acquisition to Germ, which previously also acquired Sandbergs i Jämtland AB. Together, the group creates a competitive offering of products for various types of fluid handling. Mann & Co operates in Töreboda, has six employees and a turnover of approximately MSEK 30 with good profitability.

"Mann & Co is a company with high-quality products, a strong position within its niche and with an impressive list of customers. The company has a large portion of returning customers due to high knowledge and service level. With Mann & Co's offering, we see good potential to further develop our group within fluid handling", says Martin Ohlson, CEO Germ.

"We have been operating within this industry since 1980s and has since a long time had a relationship with Germ. It feels reassuring to hand over to Germ and at the same time have the opportunity to be a part of the next step in the development of the company. We are convinced that there are great opportunities to take Mann & Co to new levels", says former owners Veronica Mann-Wernsten, Peter Nordkvist and Tommy Östlund.

Mann & Co will be part of the Industrial Equipment division and closing will take place with immediate effect. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, 15 May 2025

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information please contact:
Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 3 p.m. CEST on 15 May, 2025.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,400 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 35 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.

