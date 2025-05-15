Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Mann & Co

Germ AB, a company within the Industrial Equipment Division, has today acquired all shares in Mann & Co AB, a leading supplier of hoses and couplings for fluid handling applications. The company's products are used for functional and efficient fluid handling in environments with high demands. The acquisition of Mann & Co is an add-on acquisition to Germ, which previously also acquired Sandbergs i Jämtland AB. Together, the group creates a competitive offering of products for various types of fluid handling. Mann & Co operates in Töreboda, has six employees and a turnover of approximately MSEK 30 with good profitability.

"Mann & Co is a company with high-quality products, a strong position within its niche and with an impressive list of customers. The company has a large portion of returning customers due to high knowledge and service level. With Mann & Co's offering, we see good potential to further develop our group within fluid handling", says Martin Ohlson, CEO Germ.

"We have been operating within this industry since 1980s and has since a long time had a relationship with Germ. It feels reassuring to hand over to Germ and at the same time have the opportunity to be a part of the next step in the development of the company. We are convinced that there are great opportunities to take Mann & Co to new levels", says former owners Veronica Mann-Wernsten, Peter Nordkvist and Tommy Östlund.

Mann & Co will be part of the Industrial Equipment division and closing will take place with immediate effect. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current financial year.

