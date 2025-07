WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM), Tuesday announced the commencement of a private offering of a principal aggregate amount of $1 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2033.



The company intends to utilize the proceeds, along with cash on hand, to purchase its outstanding 5.125 percent Senior Notes due 2027.



Currently, ACM is trading at $114.55, down 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News