Clinical team at Stanford Health Care achieved the CellTolerance 100-case milestone with the Cellvizio® platform in less than 6 months

The CellTolerance® test offers IBS patients a way to detect, understand, and treat food intolerance by revealing cellular-level reactions to food in real time

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announces the achievement of a key milestone by the clinical care team at Stanford Health Care, which has surpassed 100 cases for CellTolerance tests using the Cellvizio platform for patients with suspected food intolerance.

An estimated 12% of the U.S. population suffers from IBS, and in several clinical studies using pCLE, it has been proven that more than 50% of those patients could suffer from food intolerances that can only be characterized by the real-time visualization of the intestinal barrier with Cellvizio during a food challenge. Linda Nguyen, M.D., Interim Chief, Gastroenterology Hepatology and Clinical Professor of Medicine, Laura Pace, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, and Sean Spencer, M.D. Ph.D., Instructor of Medicine, are leading the team of health care providers who are helping IBS patients end the circular loop of trying and repeatedly failing to identify and address the cause of their food-related IBS symptoms.

"With every CellTolerance test, we are using this cutting-edge technology to provide our patients with gut-specific, personalized answers. Reaching our first 100 cases is not just a milestone for our team, but a beacon of hope for all of our patients struggling with food intolerances. This program is a game-changer, and I am incredibly proud of our team for leading the charge in this new era of digestive health," said Dr. Sean Spencer at Stanford Medicine

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies, stated: "CellTolerance is bringing answers to the millions of patients seeking resolution of their food-related IBS symptoms, and I extend a huge congratulations to the team at Stanford for their work in implementing CellTolerance on the Cellvizio platform and achieving this fantastic milestone. We are seeing strong growth and adoption of CellTolerance worldwide, underscoring the unique value proposition of the CellTolerance test for physicians and the desire of patients to find a solution that truly addresses their unmet needs."

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

