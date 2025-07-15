Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: 850605 | ISIN: IT0000072618
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.: Infrastructure: IMI CIB promotes dialogue in London on the UK's €846 billion plan

Mauro Micillo, Chief of the IMI CIB Division at Intesa Sanpaolo
Mauro Micillo, Chief of the IMI CIB Division at Intesa Sanpaolo

LONDON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division of Intesa Sanpaolo hosted the conference "Infrastructure and Growth Opportunities for Europe and the UK: Focus on the UK Infrastructure Strategy" in London, bringing together institutions, companies and investors to discuss the growth prospects linked to the United Kingdom's new ten-year infrastructure plan.

"Intesa Sanpaolo is playing a catalytic role in supporting investments alongside institutions, corporates, funds and investors to support the key projects of the United Kingdom's new 10-year infrastructure plan. Financing sustainable infrastructure, while supporting the so-called twin transition (green and digital), will continue to be a strategic pillar of the IMI CIB Division's strategy."

Mauro Micillo, Chief of the IMI CIB Division at Intesa Sanpaolo

The United Kingdom's Plan outlines investments of more than €846 billion between 2025 and 2035, centred on three strategic pillars:

  • infrastructure works
  • energy transition
  • enhancement of social and environmental systems.

The Conference stems from the belief that a constructive public-private dialogue is key to accelerating projects that strengthen the competitiveness of the United Kingdom and Europe.

In 2024 alone, global project finance volumes surpassed €300 billion, with transactions involving Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI CIB Division representing around €45 billion - nearly 15% of the global total.

IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division's Activities in the United Kingdom

The London branch of Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division serves as the main hub for the UK & MEA Region, which also includes operations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Istanbul.

In 2024, total financing volumes for corporate and financial institution clients in the Region amounted to approximately €8.5 billion (as of 31/12/2024).

Since 2023, the IMI CIB Division has participated in numerous international transactions originating in the United Kingdom, supporting transition and innovation, for a total value of approximately €11 billion.

Key projects supported by the IMI CIB Division include:

  • CO2 transport and storage - Liverpool Bay T&S.
  • Acquisition of National Grid Transmission by Macquarie AM.
  • Renewables and energy efficiency operations with TRIG and SEEIT.

These initiatives confirm the Intesa Sanpaolo Group's ongoing commitment to enabling sustainable and digital transformation, in line with the Group's 2022-2025 Business Plan

Contact: international.media@intesasanpaolo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a06e75ac-8a5b-4a97-abcc-b480cb22b9de


