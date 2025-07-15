INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.: Infrastructure: IMI CIB promotes dialogue in London on the UK's €846 billion plan

Mauro Micillo, Chief of the IMI CIB Division at Intesa Sanpaolo
LONDON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division of Intesa Sanpaolo hosted the conference "Infrastructure and Growth Opportunities for Europe and the UK: Focus on the UK Infrastructure Strategy" in London, bringing together institutions, companies and investors to discuss the growth prospects linked to the United Kingdom's new ten-year infrastructure plan.
"Intesa Sanpaolo is playing a catalytic role in supporting investments alongside institutions, corporates, funds and investors to support the key projects of the United Kingdom's new 10-year infrastructure plan. Financing sustainable infrastructure, while supporting the so-called twin transition (green and digital), will continue to be a strategic pillar of the IMI CIB Division's strategy."
The United Kingdom's Plan outlines investments of more than €846 billion between 2025 and 2035, centred on three strategic pillars:
- infrastructure works
- energy transition
- enhancement of social and environmental systems.
The Conference stems from the belief that a constructive public-private dialogue is key to accelerating projects that strengthen the competitiveness of the United Kingdom and Europe.
In 2024 alone, global project finance volumes surpassed €300 billion, with transactions involving Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI CIB Division representing around €45 billion - nearly 15% of the global total.
IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division's Activities in the United Kingdom
The London branch of Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division serves as the main hub for the UK & MEA Region, which also includes operations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Istanbul.
In 2024, total financing volumes for corporate and financial institution clients in the Region amounted to approximately €8.5 billion (as of 31/12/2024).
Since 2023, the IMI CIB Division has participated in numerous international transactions originating in the United Kingdom, supporting transition and innovation, for a total value of approximately €11 billion.
Key projects supported by the IMI CIB Division include:
- CO2 transport and storage - Liverpool Bay T&S.
- Acquisition of National Grid Transmission by Macquarie AM.
- Renewables and energy efficiency operations with TRIG and SEEIT.
These initiatives confirm the Intesa Sanpaolo Group's ongoing commitment to enabling sustainable and digital transformation, in line with the Group's 2022-2025 Business Plan
