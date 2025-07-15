

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corp (NWSA) Tuesday announced that it has launched a new $1 billion stock repurchase program, supplementing its 2021 authorization, which still has $303 million remaining.



The company plans to significantly ramp up buybacks after announcing its fiscal Q4 2025 results in early August. The repurchases will include both Class A and Class B shares and will occur subject to market conditions, with no set end date.



The company highlighted its transformation through strategic investments in Dow Jones, Digital Real Estate Services, and Book Publishing. These moves contributed to record profitability from fiscal 2021 to 2024 and strong momentum in 2025. News Corp cited digital growth, recurring revenue, and streamlined assets, including the recent sale of Foxtel to DAZN, as key drivers.



CEO Robert Thomson noted that the stock is undervalued and said the accelerated buyback underscores confidence in News Corp's financial health, transformed cash flow, and growth prospects.



NWSA currently trades at $30.09, or 1.21% higher on the NasdaqGS.



