

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $257.6 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $328.1 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $4.02 billion from $3.85 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



