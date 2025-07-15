Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Roberto Resources Inc. (CSE: RBTO) ("Roberto" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement financing of 2,500,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.40 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Company would like to announce that certain Officers and Directors are expected to participate in the Offering.

The Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Company does not intend to pay any finder's fees user the Offering.

Proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general working capital and future payables related to the acquisition of the Claudia Project located in Durango, Mexico, as previously announced on June 30, 2025. Closing of the Offering is subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Name Change

The Company also announces that it plans to change its name to "Pacifica Silver Corp." (the "Name Change"). In connection with the Name Change, the Company plans to change the symbol its common shares trade under to "PSIL".

Shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The Name Change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. The Name Change is subject to acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Roberto Resources Inc.

Roberto is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its Janampalla Property, which is comprised of three exploration concessions for total area of 2,800 hectares and is located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Roberto currently holds an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Janampalla Property. Roberto is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

