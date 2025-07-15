

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $128.62 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $135.87 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.



Revenue held steady at $2.93 billion



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $128.62 Mln. vs. $135.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $2.93 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.



