Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Announces Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Core Silver Corp., ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.315 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Conditional price protection for the Offering was obtained from the Canadian Securities Exchange on July 14, 2025.

The gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for general working capital and property exploration. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities law.

The Company confirms that there has been no undisclosed material information with respect to the Company between July 14, 2025 and the date of this news release, and it is not aware of any reason for the recent volatility in its trading price.

About Core Silver Corp.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of 114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The Blue Property lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of the Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Offering, including the timing, terms and anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, the timely receipt of all necessary approvals for the Offering, the Company's belief that its exploration model could facilitate a major discovery on the Blue Property and that there are substantial opportunities for discoveries and development in the area, that the Company intends to become one of the Atlin Mining District's premier explorers, and other statements regarding the Company's future business plans and objectives. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

