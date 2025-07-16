

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FUCHS Group expects to report 1.804 billion euros in sales and 209 million euros in earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the first half of 2025. This is slightly better than the same period in 2024 for sales, but EBIT is down from 218 million euros last year. In the second quarter, EBIT was 101 million euros - lower than analysts' expectations of 112 million euros.



The preliminary EBIT for the second quarter of 2025 was 101 million euros, down from 111 million euros in the second quarter of 2024, and below the consensus estimate of 112 million euros.



FUCHS now expects sales and EBIT for the financial year 2025 to remain at the same level as the previous year. In 2024, the company reported sales of 3.525 billion euros and EBIT of 434 million euros. Earlier, FUCHS had forecasted 2025 sales of around 3.7 billion euros and EBIT of approximately 460 million euros. Market analysts currently expect sales of 3.660 billion euros and EBIT of 459 million euros for 2025.



This revised outlook is due to continued weak demand from key customer groups, trade tensions sparked by the US, sluggish industrial production in Europe, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. FUCHS anticipates that the overall weak economic environment will persist through the second half of 2025.



The half-year financial statement 2025 will be published on July 31, 2025.



