DJ PTA-Adhoc: HT5 AG: HT5 AG kündigt Rückkauf von Hybridanleihe an

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

HT5 AG: HT5 AG kündigt Rückkauf von Hybridanleihe an

[ PDF ]

Hochdorf (pta000/16.07.2025/07:00 UTC+2)

Im Einklang mit den Beschlüssen der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung vom 13. Juni 2025 lanciert die HT5 AG (HT5) ein Rückkaufangebot in Bezug auf ihre ausstehenden 2.50% Perpetual Callable Subordinated Bonds über nominal CHF 125 Mio. (Schweizerische Valorennummer: 39164798; ISIN: CH0391647986; Symbol: HT517) (die Hybridanleihe oder die Bonds).

Das Rückkaufangebot bildet Teil eines umfassenden Sanierungskonzepts, welches darauf abzielt, die HT5 aus der Nachlassstundung zu befreien, und die Grundlage für die geplante Zusammenführung der HT5 mit einem kotierungsinteressierten, operativ und finanziell erfolgreichen Unternehmen zu schaffen. Es steht in unmittelbarem Zusammenhang mit der im Anschluss vorgesehenen Pflichtwandlung der unter der Hybridanleihe ausstehenden Bonds in Aktien und stellt eine von mehreren Bedingungen für diese Pflichtwandlung dar.

Der Rückkauf startet am 16. Juli 2025 und endet am 13. August 2025. Das Ergebnis des Rückkaufangebots wird voraussichtlich am 13. August 2025 publiziert werden. Das Settlement ist auf den 30. Oktober 2025 geplant. Die zurückgekauften Bonds werden vernichtet.

Weitere Informationen zum Rückkaufangebot sowie weitere Veröffentlichungen der HT5 im Zusammenhang mit der Hybridanleihe sind unter https://www.ht5.ch/hybridanleihe verfügbar.

Für Rückfragen

Investoren & Medien

HT5 AG Alexandre Müller ??????? +41 43 268 32 31

contact@ht5.ch

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of HT65 AG and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Main terms and conditions of the repurchase offer (the "Repurchase Offer") are set forth in the repurchase offer notice which was published on the date hereof (the "Repurchase Offer Notice"). Holders of Bonds are urged to carefully read the Repurchase Offer Notice because it contains important information about the Repurchase Offer. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution in or into or from any jurisdiction where it would otherwise be prohibited and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries. Please also refer to "Disclaimer" below.

Disclaimer

The contents of this announcement has been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of HT5 AG (the "Issuer"). The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. no reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.

This information does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, South Africa or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. It is not being issued in countries where the public dissemination of the information contained herein may be restricted or prohibited by law.

This information is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America and should not be distributed to publications with a general circulation in the United States. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Securities of the Issuer are not being publicly offered outside of Switzerland. In particular, the securities of the Issuer referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to or for the account of U.S-persons except in an "Offshore Transaction" In accordance with regulations under the Securities Act or for the account or benefit of any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus according to the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services.

In each member state of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom (each, a "Relevant State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) ("Qualified Investors"). In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, and any investment activity to which it relates will only be engaged in with such persons and it should not be relied on by anyone other than such persons.

This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "Forward-Looking Statements". These Forward-Looking Statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. any forward-looking statements reflect the issuer's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the group's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. the issuer, and its respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This publication constitutes neither a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of the articles 35 et seqq. and 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act or under any other law or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the applicable listing rules of any stock exchange. Any purchase of securities of the Issuer should be made solely on the basis of publicly available information. The information in this announcement is subject to change.

Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever to acquire securities in any jurisdiction.

(Ende)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aussender: HT5 AG? Siedereistrasse 9 6281 Hochdorf Schweiz Ansprechpartner: Andreas Leutenegger E-Mail: contact@ht5.ch Website: www.ht5.ch ISIN(s): CH0024666528 (Aktie) Börse(n): SIX Swiss Exchange

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/1752642000212 ]

(c) pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext. Archiv: https://www.pressetext.com/channel/Adhoc . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)