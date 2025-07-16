

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR2.290 billion, or EUR5.90 per share. This compares with EUR1.577 billion, or EUR4.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to EUR7.691 billion from EUR6.242 billion last year.



ASML Holding NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.290 Bln. vs. EUR1.577 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR5.90 vs. EUR4.01 last year. -Revenue: EUR7.691 Bln vs. EUR6.242 Bln last year.



The company will pay an interim dividend of €1.60 per share on August 6.



Looking ahead, Christophe Fouquet, CEO of ASML, said: 'We expect third-quarter total net sales between €7.4 billion and €7.9 billion, with a gross margin between 50% and 52%. We expect R&D costs of around €1.2 billion and SG&A costs of around €310 million. For the full year 2025, we expect a 15% increase in total net sales and a gross margin of around 52%.'



