

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK), a Swiss luxury goods company, on Wednesday reported an increase in sales for the first quarter, helped by double-digit increases in Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East & Africa.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company recorded sales of 5.412 billion euros, higher than 5.268 billion euros in the same period last year.



The Americas region posted sales of 1.335 billion euros, compared with 1.215 billion euros a year ago, driven by higher local demand.



Jewellery Maisons business registered sales of 3.914 billion euros, up from 3.656 billion euros last year, supported by both jewelry and watch product lines.



