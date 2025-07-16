

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta reported that Gold production in second quarter was 48,300 ounces, 13% higher than the prior quarter, with an increase in production at both Los Pelambres and Centinela Concentrates. Copper production was 160,100 tonnes, a 3% increase quarter-on-quarter



Gold production in first half was 91,200 ounces, an increase of 36%, with higher output at both Centinela Concentrates and Los Pelambres. Copper production was 314,900 tonnes, an 11% increase year-on-year.



The company said its guidance for the year remains unchanged. Group copper production for the full year is expected to be in the range of 660-700,000 tonnes. Group-level cash cost guidance, both before and after by-product credits, is also unchanged.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News