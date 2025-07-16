

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Wednesday said its Cardiac Amyloid Reaching for Extended Survival (CARES) Phase III clinical programme evaluating anselamimab in patients with Mayo stages IIIa and IIIb light chain (AL) amyloidosis did not meet primary goal.



Light chain (AL) amyloidosis is a rare, multisystem disorder characterized by the abnormal production and deposition of light chain proteins in various organs and tissues, which leads to organ dysfunction, and can be life-threatening.



The primary endpoint was defined as a hierarchical combination of time to all-cause mortality (ACM) and frequency of cardiovascular hospitalisations (CVH).



'While the study did not meet the primary endpoint in the overall patient population, results from a pre-defined subgroup suggest that anselamimab, by targeting and clearing amyloid deposits, may address a leading cause of organ damage and functional impairment in these patients. The potential to extend survival and reduce cardiovascular hospitalisations would represent a practice-changing advancement for this patient group,' said Ashutosh Wechalekar, Consultant Haematologist at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH), Professor of Medicine and Haematology at University College London (UCL) and lead principal investigator of the programme.



