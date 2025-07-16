Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

16 July 2025

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2025

YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholder,

SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2025

I am pleased to report on the company's results for the six months to 30 April 2025. The total turnover for the six month period to 30 April 2025 was £2,130,974 compared to £1,961,479 for the same period in the previous year, an increase of 9% (compared to an increase in the six months to 30 April 2024 of 9%).

The gross profit percentage for the period was 9% higher than in the six months to 30 April 2024 despite staff costs increasing by 10% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2024 (6% increase in staff costs in the half year to 30 April 2024).

Overheads increased by 8% (1% increase in the half year ended 30 April 2024). There was an increase in repair costs of £45,944 for this period compared to the same period in the previous year, as a result of repairs to the hotel's boiler flue, the replacement of windows and fire doors and other essential repair work to the fabric of the building. This contributed to the increase in overhead expenses during the period. There is an increase in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2025 to £97,225 compared to a loss of £76,957 for the half year to 30 April 2024.

During the period the air conditioning in the Wedgwood Room, the garden furniture on the Coastal Terrace and 2 boilers were replaced. General refurbishment of the bedrooms and public areas continued.

The Board and the management of the company continue to monitor cash resources and have paid the dividend of £78,000 declared on 25 February 2025. No further dividends were declared in the period.

The Board wishes to express its thanks to the management and staff of the hotel for their co-operation and efforts during the period. The Hydro team look forward to welcoming new and returning guests in this our 130th year of operation.

Yours sincerely,

Christopher J Bean LL.B (Hons)

15 July 2025

SUMMARISED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2025 Half year to Half year to Year ended 30 April 2025 30 April 2024 31 October 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ TURNOVER 2,130,974 1,961,479 4,850,970 OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (135,914) (111,562) 393,319 INTEREST RECEIVABLE 38,689 34,605 76,196 (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION (97,225) (76,957) 469,515 TAXATION - - (119,269) (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR PERIOD £(97,225) £(76,957) £350,246 (Loss)/Earnings per share (16.20)p (12.83)p 58.37p

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 APRIL 2025 30 April 2025 30 April 2024 31 October 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ FIXED ASSETS Tangible Assets 2,481,102 2,550,478 2,497,935 CURRENT ASSETS Stocks 41,699 41,284 47,810 Debtors 126,806 130,626 154,155 Investments - 6 month notice deposit account 500,000 476,373 - Cash at bank and in hand 1,679,811 1,352,585 2,462,830 2,348,316 2,000,868 2,664,795 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year (836,611) (732,858) (994,698) NET CURRENT ASSETS 1,511,705 1,268,010 1,670,097 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,992,807 3,818,488 4,168,032 PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES (148,905) (148,564) (148,905) NET ASSETS £3,843,902 £3,669,924 £4,019,127 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 600,000 600,000 600,000 Revaluation reserve 389,814 394,093 389,814 Profit and loss reserves 2,854,088 2,675,831 3,029,313 £3,843,902 £3,669,924 £4,019,127

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2025 Half year to Half year to Year ended 30 April 2025 30 April 2024 31 October 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ NET CASH (USED IN)/INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1) (174,050) (107,376) 610,313 NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2) (530,969) (94,627) 375,929

FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (78,000) (72,000) (150,000) NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (783,019) (274,003) 836,242 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 2,462,830 1,626,588 1,626,588 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD £1,679,811 £1,352,585 £2,462,830 RELATING TO: Cash at bank and in hand £1,679,811 £1,352,585 £2,462,830

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2025 Half year to 30 April 2025 Half year to 30 April 2024 Year ended 31 October 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ Note 1 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Loss)/profit after tax (97,225) (76,957) 350,246 Adjustments for: Taxation - - 119,269 Depreciation 86,236 93,545 193,496 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 255 132 132 Interest receivable (38,689) (34,605) (76,196) OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES (49,423) (17,885) 586,947 MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL Decrease/increase) in stocks 6,111 (1,256) (7,782) Decrease/(increase) in debtors 27,349 58,532 35,003 (Decrease)/increase in creditors (158,087) (146,767) 45,038 Income taxes paid - - (48,893) NET CASH (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES £(174,050) £(107,376) £610,313 Note 2 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of tangible fixed assets (69,658) (118,839) (166,247) Interest received 38,689 34,605 76,196 (Payment)/repayment for other investments (500,000) (10,393) 465,980 NET CASH FLOW (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES £(530,969) £(94,627) £375,929

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS 1 The results are prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2024. 2 The earnings per share are based on a loss of £97,225 (2024: loss of £76,957) being the loss on ordinary activities after taxation. 3 The movement in retained Profit and Loss Reserves from £3,029,313 at 31 October 2024 to £2,854,088 at 30 April 2025 includes the loss for the period and dividends paid of £78,000 (2024: £72,000 paid in the period and £Nil accrued). 4 All dividends in 2025 were paid in the period and no accrual is included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2025 (2024: £72,000 dividends paid and no accrual included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2024). 5 A copy of the interim report and accounts and the Chairman's statement thereto, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 15 July 2025, will be posted to all registered shareholders shortly thereafter. 6 The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2024, on which the report of the auditor was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. 7 The company's auditor, UHY Hacker Young LLP, has not reviewed these unaudited interim accounts.

