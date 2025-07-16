Anzeige
WKN: A12CG2 | ISIN: GB0004495403 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WP
Stuttgart
16.07.25 | 10:25
8,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 10:24 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

16 July 2025

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2025

YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholder,

SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2025

I am pleased to report on the company's results for the six months to 30 April 2025. The total turnover for the six month period to 30 April 2025 was £2,130,974 compared to £1,961,479 for the same period in the previous year, an increase of 9% (compared to an increase in the six months to 30 April 2024 of 9%).

The gross profit percentage for the period was 9% higher than in the six months to 30 April 2024 despite staff costs increasing by 10% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2024 (6% increase in staff costs in the half year to 30 April 2024).

Overheads increased by 8% (1% increase in the half year ended 30 April 2024). There was an increase in repair costs of £45,944 for this period compared to the same period in the previous year, as a result of repairs to the hotel's boiler flue, the replacement of windows and fire doors and other essential repair work to the fabric of the building. This contributed to the increase in overhead expenses during the period. There is an increase in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2025 to £97,225 compared to a loss of £76,957 for the half year to 30 April 2024.

During the period the air conditioning in the Wedgwood Room, the garden furniture on the Coastal Terrace and 2 boilers were replaced. General refurbishment of the bedrooms and public areas continued.

The Board and the management of the company continue to monitor cash resources and have paid the dividend of £78,000 declared on 25 February 2025. No further dividends were declared in the period.

The Board wishes to express its thanks to the management and staff of the hotel for their co-operation and efforts during the period. The Hydro team look forward to welcoming new and returning guests in this our 130th year of operation.

Yours sincerely,

Christopher J Bean LL.B (Hons)

15 July 2025

SUMMARISED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2025

Half year to

Half year to

Year ended

30 April 2025

30 April 2024

31 October 2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

£

£

£

TURNOVER

2,130,974

1,961,479

4,850,970

OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT

(135,914)

(111,562)

393,319

INTEREST RECEIVABLE

38,689

34,605

76,196

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

(97,225)

(76,957)

469,515

TAXATION

-

-

(119,269)

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR PERIOD

£(97,225)

£(76,957)

£350,246

(Loss)/Earnings per share

(16.20)p

(12.83)p

58.37p

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 30 APRIL 2025

30 April 2025

30 April 2024

31 October 2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

£

£

£

FIXED ASSETS

Tangible Assets

2,481,102

2,550,478

2,497,935

CURRENT ASSETS

Stocks

41,699

41,284

47,810

Debtors

126,806

130,626

154,155

Investments - 6 month notice deposit account

500,000

476,373

-

Cash at bank and in hand

1,679,811

1,352,585

2,462,830

2,348,316

2,000,868

2,664,795

CREDITORS

Amounts falling due within one year

(836,611)

(732,858)

(994,698)

NET CURRENT ASSETS

1,511,705

1,268,010

1,670,097

TOTAL ASSETS LESS

CURRENT LIABILITIES

3,992,807

3,818,488

4,168,032

PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES

(148,905)

(148,564)

(148,905)

NET ASSETS

£3,843,902

£3,669,924

£4,019,127

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Called up share capital

600,000

600,000

600,000

Revaluation reserve

389,814

394,093

389,814

Profit and loss reserves

2,854,088

2,675,831

3,029,313

£3,843,902

£3,669,924

£4,019,127

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2025

Half year to

Half year to

Year ended

30 April 2025

30 April 2024

31 October 2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

£

£

£

NET CASH (USED IN)/INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1)

(174,050)

(107,376)

610,313

NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2)

(530,969)

(94,627)

375,929

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividends paid

(78,000)

(72,000)

(150,000)

NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(783,019)

(274,003)

836,242

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

2,462,830

1,626,588

1,626,588

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

£1,679,811

£1,352,585

£2,462,830

RELATING TO:

Cash at bank and in hand

£1,679,811

£1,352,585

£2,462,830

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2025

Half year to

30 April 2025

Half year to

30 April 2024

Year ended

31 October 2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

£

£

£

Note 1

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING

ACTIVITIES

(Loss)/profit after tax

(97,225)

(76,957)

350,246

Adjustments for:

Taxation

-

-

119,269

Depreciation

86,236

93,545

193,496

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

255

132

132

Interest receivable

(38,689)

(34,605)

(76,196)

OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES

(49,423)

(17,885)

586,947

MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL

Decrease/increase) in stocks

6,111

(1,256)

(7,782)

Decrease/(increase) in debtors

27,349

58,532

35,003

(Decrease)/increase in creditors

(158,087)

(146,767)

45,038

Income taxes paid

-

-

(48,893)

NET CASH (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

£(174,050)

£(107,376)

£610,313

Note 2

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of tangible fixed assets

(69,658)

(118,839)

(166,247)

Interest received

38,689

34,605

76,196

(Payment)/repayment for other investments

(500,000)

(10,393)

465,980

NET CASH FLOW (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

£(530,969)

£(94,627)

£375,929

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

1

The results are prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2024.

2

The earnings per share are based on a loss of £97,225 (2024: loss of £76,957) being the loss on ordinary activities after taxation.

3

The movement in retained Profit and Loss Reserves from £3,029,313 at 31 October 2024 to £2,854,088 at 30 April 2025 includes the loss for the period and dividends paid of £78,000 (2024: £72,000 paid in the period and £Nil accrued).

4

All dividends in 2025 were paid in the period and no accrual is included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2025 (2024: £72,000 dividends paid and no accrual included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2024).

5

A copy of the interim report and accounts and the Chairman's statement thereto, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 15 July 2025, will be posted to all registered shareholders shortly thereafter.

6

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2024, on which the report of the auditor was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

7

The company's auditor, UHY Hacker Young LLP, has not reviewed these unaudited interim accounts.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 1323 431 200

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


