Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting
March 20
20 March 2025
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and thirtieth Annual General Meeting of the Company for 11.30 am on 15 April 2025 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary
Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Aquis Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930
