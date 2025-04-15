Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15
15 April 2025
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the one hundred and thirtieth Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
