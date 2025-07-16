Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 15 July 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 15 July 2025 808.13 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 800.97 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

16 July 2025