WKN: A1CVKF | ISIN: SE0002095604 | Ticker-Symbol: A4W
16.07.25 | 08:00
3,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025
Arise AB: Earn-out payment for Kölvallen has been agreed to approx. EUR 30 million

Arise AB (publ) ("Arise") has entered into an agreement regarding the final settlement of the earn-out payment for project Kölvallen. According to the agreement, the earn-out payment amounts to approx. EUR 30 million. The earn-out payment is expected to be received during the third quarter of 2025, with an estimated positive earnings impact of approx. EUR 3 million upon receipt.

"The completion of project Kölvallen marks a major milestone for Arise. It is the company's largest transaction to date, where we have successfully developed and, in collaboration with investor and suppliers, realized a unique wind farm in terms of design, scale and performance", says CEO Per-Erik Eriksson.

Halmstad 16 July 2025

Arise AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Per-Erik Eriksson, CEO, Arise AB, +46 702 409 902

This information is information that Arise AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 16 July 2025 at 08.45 CEST.

Regarding information about how we process your personal data we refer to our Privacy policy, which is available on our website www.arise.se. If you no longer wish to have our press releases and news please contact us via info@arise.se.

About Arise
Arise is a leading independent company that realises new green energy. The company develops, builds, sells and manages renewable electricity production. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Arise AB (publ), Linjegatan 7, SE-302 50 Halmstad, Sweden, telephone 46 (0)10 450 71 00, corporate id.no. 556274-6726. E-mail info@arise.se, www.arise.se


