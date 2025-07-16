Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A2QP3V | ISIN: SE0015657853 | Ticker-Symbol: 879
Frankfurt
16.07.25 | 09:10
0,003 Euro
-41,38 % -0,002
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025 07:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desenio Group AB: Desenio Group AB (publ) - Quarterly Report January - June 2025

During Q2, net sales decreased by 11.2% to SEK 147 million and the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 2.1% (3.8%). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -7.2 (-48.0) million.

SECOND QUARTER

  • Net sales decreased by 11.2% to SEK 147.3 (166.0) million.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 83.6% (83.6%).
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 3.1 million (6.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 2.1% (3.8%).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -253.2 (5.7) million, including a goodwill impairment of SEK 250 million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -7.2 (-48.0) million.

JANUARY - JUNE

  • Net sales decreased by 10.5% to SEK 353.4 (394.9) million.
  • Gross margin was 83.6% (83.7%).
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 24.6 million (29.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.0% (7.4%).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -260.2 (24.7) million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -40.0 (-67.1) million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE PERIOD

  • On April 23, an extraordinary general meeting of Desenio Group decided to dismiss the previous board and elect four new board members.
  • On May 29, Erik Flinck was appointed interim CEO of Desenio Group, replacing Fredrik Palm who left the company after nine years as CEO.
  • On June 12, the annual general meeting re-elected the new board members and also elected Petra von Strombeck as board member.
  • On July 16, Desenio Group's board of directors decided to write down goodwill amounting to SEK 250 million. The goodwill impairment is attributable to the acquisitions of operating companies and does not affect the cash flow.

Financial reports
The interim reports are available on the website: www.deseniogroup.com

For further information, please contact:

Erik Flinck, Interims-VD, erik.flinck@deseniogroup.com, +46 73 079 44 41
Johan Roslund, CFO, johan.roslund@deseniogroup.com, +46 73 744 60 87
Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 605 63 34

About Desenio Group

Desenio Group is the leading e-commerce company within affordable wall art in Europe, with a growing presence in North America. We offer our customers a unique and curated assortment of about 9,000 designs as well as frames and accessories in 37 countries via 44 local websites and are steadily expanding to new markets.

Desenio Group is well positioned to build upon our dynamic growth model, including our proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes and efficient customer acquisition approach.

We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with fulfilment centres in the Czech Republic and USA. Our share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth market, under the ticker "DSNO".

This information is information that Desenio Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-16 07:00 CEST.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
