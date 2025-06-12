Desenio Group AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Desenio Group AB (publ)

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Desenio Group AB (publ) ("Desenio" or the "Company"), on 12 June 2025 the AGM adopted, inter alia, the following resolutions. For more detailed information regarding the contents of the resolutions, please refer to the notice of the AGM and the complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available on the Company's website, www.deseniogroup.com.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, allocation of the Company's profit and loss and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statements and balance sheets of the Company and the group included in the 2024 Annual Report and to discharge the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024. The AGM also resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend will be distributed for the financial year 2024 and that the Company's available funds will be carried forward.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with major shareholders' proposal, that no remuneration to the Board of Directors for the coming term of office shall be paid.

The AGM resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoice.

Election of the Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with major shareholders' proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of five (5) ordinary board members without deputies. For the period until the end of the next annual general meeting the AGM re-elected the current board members Martin Weiss, Erik Flinck, Andreas Otto and Stephen Taylor-Matthews. Furthermore, Petra von Strombeck was elected as new board member. It was resolved to re-elect Martin Weiss as Chairman of the board of directors.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with major shareholders' proposal, to re-elect the registered audit firm KPMG AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. KPMG AB has informed that the authorized public accountant Mathias Arvidsson will remain auditor in charge.

Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to decide on new issue of shares and issue of warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to authorize the board of directors, at one or several occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviating from the shareholder's pre-emptive rights, to decide upon issuance of new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures. Payment shall, apart from payment in cash, be made in kind or by set-off or otherwise with conditions. The Company's share capital may, by means of the authorization, be increased in total by an amount corresponding to a dilution of ten (10) percent of the Company's share capital at the time of the Annual General Meeting 2025.

The purpose of the proposed authorization is to increase the financial flexibility of the Company.

This is a translation of the Swedish original. In case of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Roslund, CFO, johan.roslund@deseniogroup.com, +46 73 744 60 87

Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@deseniogroup.com, +46 706 05 63 34

