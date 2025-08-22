Anzeige
Desenio Group AB: Johan Roslund will step down as CFO of Desenio Group in the autumn of 2025
WKN: A2QP3V | ISIN: SE0015657853 | Ticker-Symbol: 879
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 09:32
0,004 Euro
+5,26 % +0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Desenio Group AB: Johan Roslund will step down as CFO of Desenio Group in the autumn of 2025

Desenio Group AB's CFO Johan Roslund has resigned and will leave his position as CFO in the fall of 2025. Johan will remain in his role until a replacement is hired. The recruitment process for a new CFO will begin immediately.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Flinck, Interims-VD, erik.flinck@deseniogroup.com
Johan Roslund, CFO, johan.roslund@deseniogroup.com, +46 73 744 60 87
Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 605 63 34

About Desenio Group

Desenio Group is the leading e-commerce company within affordable wall art in Europe, with a growing presence in North America. We offer our customers a unique and curated assortment of about 9,000 designs as well as frames and accessories in 37 countries via 44 local websites and are steadily expanding to new markets.

Desenio Group is well positioned to build upon our dynamic growth model, including our proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes and efficient customer acquisition approach.

We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with fulfilment centres in the Czech Republic and USA. Our share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth market, under the ticker "DSNO".

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

This information is information that Desenio Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-22 08:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
