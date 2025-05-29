Desenio Group AB: CEO change at Desenio Group

Desenio Group AB, Europe's leading provider of wall art, announces a change in leadership. Fredrik Palm will step down from his position as CEO and leave the company with immediate effect. His responsibilities are taken over by Erik Flinck on an interim basis. Erik, an experienced investor and operator of digital businesses in the Nordics, is currently a member of the Desenio Board and will fill the role as interim CEO until a permanent CEO for Desenio has been selected. The recruitment process for a new CEO will begin immediately.

"Fredrik has been CEO of Desenio Group for nine years, of which four years in a listed environment. Under his leadership, the business has grown from a startup to a billion-SEK company. However, we believe that the time is right for a CEO change after the business has changed the ownership structure and to reflect rapid changes in the marketplace. I want to thank Fredrik for his leadership and commercial achievements, and his very constructive role in the recent changes in governance", comments Martin Weiss, Chairman of the Board of Desenio Group AB.

"After nine years at the helm, my departure comes as a natural evolution. I remain invested in Desenio Group, as I own both shares and bonds. It has been nine fantastic years during which we built the business thanks to extremely talented employees who I hope will be able to experience a return to our historically rapid growth after the recent more challenging years", comments Fredrik Palm, outgoing CEO of Desenio Group.

"I am delighted to take over as interim CEO of Desenio Group at a crucial point in time. The company has a fantastic team, great products, a strong brand in international markets and plenty of options to grow the business substantially. I look forward to being part of the new journey", adds Erik Flinck, interim CEO.

