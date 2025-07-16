TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update presentation of Final Results for the period ending 31 March 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16
16 July 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Presentation of the Final Results for the period ended 31 March 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "TFIF") has today published an investor update presentation covering its results for the period ended 31 March 2025. A copy can be downloaded from this RNS or the Company's website:
Please click here to view the presentation
For retail investors:
https://twentyfourincomefund.com/documents/
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Matt Goss
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
TwentyFour Sales
+44 (0)20 7015 8900
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.
TFIF Financials July 2025 webinar - FINAL