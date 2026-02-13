Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - January 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - January 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

13 February 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Fund Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "TFIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of January 2026. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors:

https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00B90J5Z95/twentyfour-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Matt Goss

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

++44 (0)1481 745001

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.



