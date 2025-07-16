AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Receives Additional Subscription Commitments of Approximately SEK 7 million in the Ongoing Rights Issue

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, WITHIN OR INTO THE AUSTRALIA, HONGKONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES, RUSSIAN FEDERATION, BELARUS, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE CONTRAVENING TO ANY APPLICABLE RULES. ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE, PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" IN THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) - AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or the "Company") has received additional subscription commitments of SEK 7 million from a group of qualified investors in the Company's ongoing rights issue announced on June 16, 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). Should the issue be oversubscribed, the Company intends to utilize the remaining portion of the Over-Allotment Option, following the previously announced additional subscription commitment, to accommodate these subscriptions to the greatest extent possible.

In addition to previously entered subscription commitments, a group of qualified investors have committed to subscribe for shares amounting to approximately SEK 7 million, corresponding to about 14 percent of the Rights Issue. The subscription commitments are based on the same terms as for other investors, i.e. no remuneration. In the event the issue is oversubscribed and the allocation under these additional subscription commitments cannot be fully allocated, the Company intends to utilize the remaining portion of the Over-Allotment Option of around SEK 5 million to accommodate theses subscription to the greatest extent possible in accordance with the principle that allocation under the overallotment option shall primarily be made to strategic and/or qualified investors.

Following these additional subscription commitments, the total amount of subscription commitments entered into amounts to approximately SEK 32 million, corresponding to around 66 percent of the total amount of the Rights Issue of approximately SEK 48.5 million, with an over-allotment option of SEK 10 million.

"At AlzeCure Pharma, we are very pleased with the interest and support we are seeing for the share issue, both from existing major shareholders and new investors. This demonstrates confidence in the share issue and the plans it is intended to finance, which primarily include preparations for the upcoming Phase 2 study in Alzheimer's patients with NeuroRestore ACD856 - a project for which we have secured funding from the European Innovation Council. We are very proud of this support, which can also be seen as a validation of the project," says Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure.

Additional subscription commitments:

Investor Subscription commitment, SEK Jan Poulsen 2,000,000 Niklas Estensson 1,000,000 Christian Månsson 1,000,000 Rose-Marie Karlsson 1,000,000 Alexander Schoeneck 1,000,000 AV Linbo Invest AB 660,000 Johan Wiklund 308,000 TOTAL 6,968,000

The subscription period for the share issue runs through July 22. More information is available at: www.alzecurepharma.com

Advisors

AlzeCure has engaged Zonda Partners AB and Synch Advokat AB as financial and legal advisors, respectively, in connection with the Rights Issue. In connection with the additional subscription commitment addressed in this press release, Corpura Fondkommission AB has also acted as joint bookrunner.

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

