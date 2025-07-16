Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716460 | ISIN: DE0007164600 | Ticker-Symbol: SAP
Xetra
16.07.25 | 13:27
262,55 Euro
+1,06 % +2,75
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
262,50262,5513:43
262,50262,6013:44
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 12:48 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Loftware, Inc.: Loftware Awarded SAP Spotlight+ Partner Status, Recognized as Leading Labeling Solution for SAP Customers

Recognition highlights Loftware's role in driving intelligent supply chain transformation with SAP

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, a global leader in product identification and supply chain transparency, today announced it has been awarded the prestigious Spotlight+ Partner designation in the SAP Store. This recognition, granted to only a limited number of partner solutions, reflects Loftware's strategic alignment with SAP's forward-looking vision for enterprise innovation, platform integrity, and intelligent supply chain transformation.

New Loftware logo

As the only labeling solution to earn this status and the only recommended labeling solution available in the SAP Store, Loftware is uniquely positioned as the trusted labeling partner for SAP customers moving to the Cloud. This elite status recognizes Loftware's certified integration with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), demonstrated sales success, and strategic co-innovation with SAP.

"Being named as a SAP Spotlight+ partner is a prestigious recognition that places Loftware among a select group of companies strategically aligned with SAP's innovation agenda," said Carter Johnson, Loftware Vice President, Global Alliance Sales. "It underscores our role in helping SAP customers modernize product identification and drive digital transformation across global supply chains. Loftware's solutions enhance labeling efficiency, ensure seamless SAP integration, and empower organizations to adapt quickly to regulatory shifts and business complexity. This is about more than printing labels; it's about delivering visibility, agility, and compliance across the entire supply chain."

Loftware Cloud integrates seamlessly with SAP solutions to support SAP's Clean Core initiative, helping organizations streamline supply chain operations, maintain system integrity, and future-proof their labeling strategies. By offering certified integration with SAP BTP, Loftware empowers businesses to centralize and standardize labeling, reduce errors, and respond swiftly to changing market demands.

Loftware's inclusion in the Spotlight+ program further validates its commitment to delivering cloud-first labeling solutions that drive operational excellence and support digital transformation for organizations across all industries.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global leader in product identification. Our cloud-based solutions power real-time collaboration, ensure compliance, improve authenticity, and deliver supply chain traceability from product development to consumer engagement. We provide scalable, data-driven labeling and packaging technologies that help companies boost speed to market, enhance efficiency, and connect physical products to digital experiences. Trusted by global brands and backed by over 40 years of innovation, Loftware supports customers across industries with offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore.

Media contact: Laura Hindley, Senior PR & Communications Manager, lhindley@loftware.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658239/5417714/Loftware_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loftware-awarded-sap-spotlight-partner-status-recognized-as-leading-labeling-solution-for-sap-customers-302506679.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.