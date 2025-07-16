

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon Corporation (FHN) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $233 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, First Horizon Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $229 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $830 million from $815 million last year.



First Horizon Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $233 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $830 Mln vs. $815 Mln last year.



