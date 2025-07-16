



SINGAPORE, July 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Singtel and a group of leading telecommunications and tech companies today announced the signing of a contract with NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) to build the Asia United Gateway East (AUG East) submarine cable system connecting Singapore and Japan, with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan. Targeted for completion by the third quarter of 2029, the 8,900 km high-capacity cable system will support the demand for more bandwidth across this route, enhancing digital connectivity in the region.The consortium, chaired by Singtel, includes Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, ARTERIA Networks, Chunghwa Telecom, DREAMLINE, Globe Telecom, Telekom Malaysia and Unified National Networks.Mr Alan Tan, Chairperson of the Asia United Gateway Cable Management Committee and Director, Submarine Cable Planning at Singtel, stated, "With the surge in demand for high-speed connectivity and bandwidth needed for AI innovation in the region, the development of resilient, high-capacity digital infrastructure is more important than ever. We've initiated AUG East to connect the digital hubs of Singapore and Japan, which will strengthen and improve network diversity and reliability along an important route. This investment will play a critical role in advancing digital inclusion and catalysing economic growth across the region."Mr Tomonori Uematsu, Corporate Senior Vice President with NEC Corporation, stated, "NEC is honored to have been selected as a partner for this significant project, which will support increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications driven by technological advancements in data centers and artificial intelligence. As one of the top companies in the submarine cable business, NEC will ensure the success of this project by leveraging its extensive experience as a supplier based in Asia."Designed using the latest submarine fibre optic technologies, AUG East will feature a high-count fibre pair system delivering unprecedented bandwidth capacity, enabling support for millions of simultaneous ultra high-definition video streams. Global network traffic from AI applications and AI-enhanced applications is forecasted to exceed conventional application traffic by 2031(1), and organisations in the Asia-Pacific region now lead the world in terms of their willingness to invest in digital and generative AI technologies(2).AUG East will complement existing submarine cable systems in the region by providing additional bandwidth to meet consumers' and businesses' voracious demand for reliable and low-latency data access, as well as improving network diversity and cable resilience in the event of natural disasters like earthquakes.(1)AI Network Traffic Report Forecast: 2022-31 - Analysis Update, released by Omdia(2)How Generative AI is Driving Business Success in Asia, released by BCG