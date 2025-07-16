

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price inflation increased slightly in May after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Residential property prices climbed 7.9 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 7.6 percent increase in April. Prices have been rising since February 2020.



In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 6.9 percent annually in May. House prices alone showed an increase of 6.8 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 7.2 percent.



Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 8.7 percent higher in May than a year ago.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News