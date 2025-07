LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Wednesday said it expects second-quarter Hydrocarbon production to be at the midpoint of its outlook, about 2.5% up from the same quarter a year ago.



Average liquids price of $65.6/b decreased from $81/b last year; average LNG price of $9.10/Mbtu declined from $9.32/Mbtu, while average gas price rose to $5.63/Mbtu from $5.05/Mbtu.



