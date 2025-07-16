With Clinical Decision Support, UK hospital trust builds their commitment to excellence in healthcare quality through digital innovation

Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, an organization providing acute, community and specialist services across North Devon, Mid Devon, East Devon and Exeter, is the first NHS Trust to adopt UpToDate Enterprise Edition, a market-leading clinical decision support (CDS) solution. The Trust includes two acute hospitals and 17 community hospitals with over 1,100 beds.

"Deploying UpToDate Enterprise Edition is an important initiative in supporting our digital innovation strategy," said Professor Adrian Harris,Chief Medical Officer at the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. "By leveraging the data, analytics and AI capabilities now available within UpToDate, we can further support medical education and optimize clinical decision-making, helping us to deliver the best possible care for all patients, and enabling our local population to stay well."

UpToDate Enterprise Edition offers harmonized content and solutions for the entire care team, empowering them to make more informed, confident, and impactful decisions. Using its AI-Enhanced Search capabilities, clinicians can now experience the efficiency of receiving highly focused verbatim answers from a market leading clinical decision solution using natural language queries-a time-saver for busy healthcare professionals. The AI-powered Analytics Dashboard offers healthcare organizations the ability to harness valuable organizational data for improved efficiency and educational opportunities.

"We are pleased to be working with The Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust on the roll out of UpToDate Enterprise Edition," said Christian Cella, Vice President, International Segment for Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer Health. "This is an innovative solution designed for forward thinking healthcare systems that are focused on transforming care delivery through integrated workflows that provide unparalleled content and faster time to answers."

Delivering high quality, efficient healthcare services

"Providing access to an evidence-based CDS like UpToDate helps reduce variability in care, drive better patient outcomes and save clinician time through faster decision-making at the point-of-care," Prof. Harris continued. "Diagnosing quickly and treating appropriately with the help of CDS means better care, better patient outcomes, and better use of invaluable healthcare resources."

Over 100 independent studies of UpToDate associate the use of the resource with clinician time savings and improvements on key hospital quality and efficiency metrics such as length of stay, medical errors, and unnecessary diagnostic testing.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

