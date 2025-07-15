CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning solution earns top distinction five years in a row

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, has been named Leader for the fifth consecutive year in the Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning (SCP) Technology Value Matrix. The report recognizes the finance-forward CCHTagetik Supply Chain Planning solution for leveraging AI and integrating supply chain, financial and operational data to expedite and improve company-wide planning.

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG said: Wolters Kluwer's repeated Leader rankings in the Nucleus Research SCP Technology Value Matrix demonstrate our commitment to excellence and innovation. Our AI-powered CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform enables the digital transformation of the office of the CFO and enhances organizational visibility into supply chain, financial and operational data. We remain committed to product excellence and innovation, anticipating market trends and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

For 2025, Nucleus Research highlighted new CCH Tagetik capabilities including Ask AI, a super agent that harnesses agentic AI to enable the simplification of scenario planning, forecast analysis and user interaction through visual dashboards, graphs and reports AI-based predictive intelligence and extended planning solutions. In addition, the report highlights further AI-enabled enhancements including driver-based analysis that supports Supply Chain Leaders, CFOs and their peers to identify opportunities and optimize operational efficiencies, resulting in faster, more accurate and better-informed decisions.

Charles Brennan, Senior Analyst, Nucleus Research, said: Many businesses struggle to manage their vast amounts of data effectively. Organizations need a supply chain planning tool to analyze and integrate this data for better decision-making and cost reduction. Nucleus found that Wolters Kluwer's investments in AI and integrated business planning enable CCH Tagetik customers to manage complex data more effectively, enhance enterprise planning and achieve stronger returns on investment."

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management and Audit and Assurance. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

