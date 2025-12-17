Validation confirms CCH Tagetik's commitment to security, compliance, and innovation for financial institutions

Wolters Kluwer today announced that its CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform has obtained the IBM Cloud for Financial Services Validated designation. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services framework is designed to help institutions mitigate risk and accelerate innovation by ensuring solutions adhere to stringent regulatory and security standards.

By earning this validation, CCH Tagetik demonstrates its ability to deliver trusted, cloud-based performance management (CPM) capabilities that support financial institutions in achieving operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and data protection while enabling faster transformation and innovation on the cloud.

Madhur Aggarwal, EVP General Manager, Corporate Performance Management said:

"Earning the IBM Cloud for Financial Services Validated designation underscores our unwavering commitment to security and compliance. Financial institutions can now leverage CCH Tagetik with confidence, knowing it meets the highest standards for data protection while delivering cutting-edge AI-powered capabilities."

Why his matters for financial institutions

Financial services organizations operate under intense regulatory scrutiny, evolving privacy requirements, and heightened cyber risk. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services Validated designation signals that CCH Tagetik aligns with industry-leading controls and best practices, helping banks, insurers, and capital markets firms modernize their finance operations without compromising compliance or security.

What was validated

The validation process included a comprehensive review of CCH Tagetik's controls and practices, culminating in the successful completion of IBM's Financial Services Cloud Framework requirements. This milestone positions CCH Tagetik as the first corporate performance management (CPM) solution meeting IBM's stringent standards for data protection and regulatory adherence

As an IBM Cloud for Financial Services Validated solution, CCH Tagetik is now authorized to use the Financial Services Validated mark, signaling its alignment with industry-leading standards for security and compliance.

Customer impact: trusted innovation for modern finance

With IBM validation, financial institutions can confidently accelerate cloud adoption of the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform and strengthen risk and compliance while modernizing finance operations. The platform streamlines end-to-end performance management, from planning and budgeting to close, consolidation, regulatory reporting, profitability analysis, and ESG tracking, while leveraging AI-driven forecasting, anomaly detection, and scenario modeling to improve decision speed and accuracy. Validated controls and prescriptive architecture guidance on IBM Cloud further reduce implementation friction, enabling secure, efficient transformation.

