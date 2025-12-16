AI study tool helps students learn flexibly, explore and engage with course materials on demand

Nursing students today face a range of challenges, from applying theoretical knowledge to their assignments to learning complex nursing terminology and retaining information from extensive reading. To help students enhance their understanding of concepts, knowledge, and curriculum, Wolters Kluwer Health announces the introduction of Lippincott CoursePoint+ with Expert AI. This new learning solution has been designed with extensive input and testing by nurse educators and students to offer an AI tool that is grounded in current pedagogical source material.

Powerful AI meets trusted, evidence-based content

"Lippincott CoursePoint+ Nursing Tutor, powered by Expert AI capabilities, represents a significant advancement for our nursing education offerings. With personalized, evidence-based support, students can bridge the gap between theory and practice, fostering a deeper understanding of the coursework and better preparing them for real-world clinical challenges," said Julie Stegman, Vice President, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning Practice. "Combining Wolters Kluwer's trusted, evidence-based resources with AI-driven personalization helps both students and instructors save time, boost confidence, and achieve better learning outcomes."

Today's busy nursing students desire more flexible and efficient ways to consume content to help maximize their understanding of key concepts and get the necessary support how and when they need it. To help students prepare more effectively for exams and clinical practice, Nursing Tutor offers study assistance, real-time feedback, and dynamic conversation capabilities. Now, users have one-click access to Nursing Tutor that will aid them by compiling an array of resources for their immediate studies. By empowering students to learn in a manner that suits them best, Nursing Tutor helps students master vocabulary and concepts and translate textbook learning in order to apply knowledge in moments of need.

Built for students, trusted by educators

Nursing students are eager to try AI-based learning tools, and today's nursing faculty and leadership must respond with advanced offerings to keep up. Inside and outside of the classroom, instructors are looking for ways to save time and personalize learning for their students. Extending course materials from the school environment to students' at-home learning via the AI-based Nursing Tutor allows more time to be allocated to the clinical skills that will be needed for patient care and for students to focus on areas for improvement.

"While many AI systems derive their content from broad, open-source internet data, it is imperative that nursing students engage with technologies grounded in trusted, expertly curated academic resources. Providing learners with tools aligned with validated, curriculum-based materials has never been more essential," commented Kathleen Williamson, PhD, RN, ANEF, Associate Dean at the Fort Wayne Campus, University of Indiana School of Nursing. "Through Lippincott CoursePoint+ powered by Expert AI, nursing students benefit from a reliable and highly personalized learning experience that supports their individual learning preferences and advances educational outcomes."

Wolters Kluwer Expert AI uses deep domain expertise and a decade of AI experience, enhancing customers' ability to work faster and make smarter decisions based on trusted content.

About Wolters Kluwer

