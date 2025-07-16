Columbus A/S: Adjusted financial guidance for 2025

Release no. 11/2025 July 16th, 2025

Columbus adjusts financial guidance for 2025

Company announcement

Adjusted financial guidance for 2025

Columbus A/S announces adjustment of the full-year guidance for 2025.

Overall, we are facing a challenging macro-economic environment that negatively impacts our customers' decision-making in major IT projects, resulting in postponement of projects and extended sales processes.

Due to the expected continued marked uncertainty, Columbus adjusts the full-year guidance for 2025.

Revenue guidance is adjusted from an expected organic growth of 7-9% to around the same level as 2024, DKK 1,7bn.

EBITDA margin is adjusted from an expected range of 10-12% to an expected range of 7-9%

Columbus will, as previously communicated, release its Interim Report for Q2 2025 on 21 August 2025 with further details on the performance in Q2 2025, and will host a teleconference for investors and analysts on the same day at 13:00 pm CET.





Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President



For further information, please contact: CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, tel:+45 70 20 50 00