Harrison Global Holdings Inc.: Harrison Global Initiates Due Diligence on Myth Korea Inc. to Launch Physical Pop Culture Experiential Lifestyle Retail Store in South Korea

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("Harrison Global" or the "Company"), a Japanese audio production, VTuber, entertainment, and voice actor management company, announced its intention to invest in and form a strategic partnership with Myth Korea Inc., a newly established South Korean company developing a pop culture lifestyle and experiential retail store, in collaboration with M-NEXT Holdings Co., Ltd. ("M-NEXT").

This initiative builds on the Company's previously announced business alliance with M-NEXT, the parent company of O&A Co., Ltd., which operates the renowned Japanese trading card retail chain "Ryusei no Arashi." Through this business alliance, Harrison Global aims to leverage M-NEXT's extensive experience in brick-and-motor retail, fan engagement, and experiential store development in Japan, and integrate it with its core strengths in VTuber and voice actor management, audio production, and live content creation. Together, the companies plan to establish a new pop culture lifestyle and experiential retail concept in Busan, South Korea, modeled after the successful "Ryusei no Arashi" format.

Harrison Global began due diligence on Myth Korea Inc. in July 2025 and, upon completion, intends to proceed with its investment and partnership to launch the physical retail location. The planned store will feature a dynamic, hybrid environment combining character merchandise, trading cards, interactive event areas, and immersive entertainment experiences. Designed as a next-generation retail destination, the store will merge digital content with in-person fan interactions, creating a unique pop culture retail experience.

"We're pleased to take the next step in our strategic business alliance with M-NEXT through this planned partnership opportunity with Myth Korea Inc.," said Harrison Global co-CEO Ryoshin Nakade. "While our collaboration with M-NEXT focuses on expanding the reach and engagement of our affiliated talent within Japan, this new initiative with Myth Korea Inc. marks a key move toward growing our presence in South Korea. It's a mutually beneficial partnership - our talent gains access to a broader regional audience, while Myth Korea Inc. can draw on our business alliance with M-NEXT to bring a proven experiential retail model to Busan. This new store will blend digital and physical entertainment, creating an exciting cultural hub where fans can connect and engage."

About Harrison Global Holdings Inc.

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (formerly BloomZ Inc.) is a holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, operating BloomZ Japan in Japan. BloomZ Japan is engaged in sound production for anime and games, as well as the management, training, and promotion of voice actors and VTubers. In recent years, it has also focused on developing and promoting next-generation entertainment businesses.

