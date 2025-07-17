Novartis Pharma AG: Novartis Appoints Mukul Mehta as Chief Financial Officer, as Harry Kirsch Retires after 22 Years with the Company

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Mukul Mehta, currently Head of Business Planning and Analysis (BPA), Digital Finance and Tax, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective March 16, 2026, and will join the Executive Committee (ECN)

After an extraordinary 22-year career at Novartis and more than 12 years as a member of the ECN, Harry Kirsch will retire and step down from the ECN on March 15, 2026

Basel, July 17, 2025 - Novartis announced today the appointment of Mukul Mehta as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis (ECN), effective March 16, 2026. Mukul succeeds Harry Kirsch, who has served as CFO since 2013, and will retire from Novartis after an extraordinary 22-year career with the company. Harry will continue in his role as CFO and member of the ECN until March 15, 2026.

"It has been a tremendous privilege to serve Novartis for the past 22 years. I am proud of the transformation we've led - from streamlining the company from six divisions to three, to the successful spinoffs of Alcon and Sandoz, and the divestitures of our stakes in the consumer healthcare joint venture with GSK and in Roche. Together, we've built a truly focused medicines company. I leave with deep gratitude for the teams I've worked with and have full confidence in Mukul's leadership," said Harry Kirsch, CFO of Novartis.

Mukul brings over 20 years of experience at Novartis, having held key finance leadership roles across geographies and business units. He brings deep expertise in the pharmaceutical industry and an in-depth understanding of Novartis. Mukul was recently appointed to the role of Head of BPA, Digital Finance and Tax, where he will continue until March of next year. His career includes serving as CFO International for three years, ad-interim President International, CFO Pharmaceuticals business unit, CFO Novartis Business Services, CFO Pharmaceuticals Europe business, and Country CFO of France, Poland, and Norway. Known for his operational excellence, commercial acumen, and people-first leadership style, Mukul has consistently driven performance through data-driven decision-making and inclusive team engagement.

"I am honored to take on the role of CFO at Novartis," said Mukul Mehta. "I've had the privilege of growing with this company and working alongside exceptional colleagues. I look forward to continuing our journey as a focused medicines company and delivering sustainable value for patients and shareholders."

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis said, "Harry's impact on Novartis has been profound. He played a pivotal role in driving what has so far been one of our strongest periods of growth and strategic transformation. Under Harry's leadership, the company's financial performance has significantly improved as evidenced by our strong balance sheet, improved core operating income margin, and robust free cash flow. I thank him for his unwavering commitment and wish him the very best in his next chapter. I am also looking forward to welcoming Mukul to the ECN. His deep knowledge of our business, strong financial expertise, and collaborative style position him well to guide our financial strategy and finance organization through our next phase of growth."

Mukul holds a degree in Management from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in India and an MBA from INSEAD France.

