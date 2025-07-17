

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc issued its first quarter trading update for the thirteen weeks ended 28 June 2025. Group sales increased 0.3% compared to prior year. Group branded sales were up 1.2%. Grocery revenue was 174.7 million pounds, down 2.7%. Sweet Treats branded sales grew 11.4% from prior year.



The Group said expectations for trading profit this year are unchanged. In the medium-term, the Group expects to continue to deliver strong progress against all five pillars of its growth strategy.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News