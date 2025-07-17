

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L), a British home furnishings retailer, on Thursday reported an increase in sales for the fourth quarter on higher summer sales.



Nick Wilkinson, CEO of Dunelm Group, said: 'We've had a good final quarter with continued growth and further strategic progress. Customers responded well to offers across our categories in our Summer Sale, and we saw strong demand for our Summer Living ranges, particularly as customers focused on their outdoor spaces during the warmer weather.'



For the three-month period to June 28, the Group posted sales of 415.4 million pounds, higher than 399.5 million pounds in the same period last year.



For the full year, sales stood at 1.771 billion pounds, up from 1.706 billion pounds in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group anticipates its profit before tax to meet analysts' estimates of 210 million pounds, with a range of 207 million pounds to 215 million pounds.



For the 12-month period to June 29, 2024, the retailer had posted a pre-tax income of 205.4 million pounds.



