

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $402 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $357 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $402 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $2.037 million from $1.963 million last year.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $402 Mln. vs. $357 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $2.037 Mln vs. $1.963 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News