

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $250.3 million, or $4.72 per share. This compares with $271.2 million, or $5.07 per share, last year.



Revenue came in at $1.179 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $250.3 Mln. vs. $271.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.72 vs. $5.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.179 Bln vs. $1.179 Bln last year.



