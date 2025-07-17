SupplyHouse.com: SupplyHouse Receives Strategic Investment from KKR

MELVILLE, N.Y. and NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse (or, the "Company"), a leading pure-play e-commerce platform for the distribution of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical products, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced the formation of a strategic partnership to support the Company's long-term growth strategy. As part of the strategic partnership, funds affiliated with KKR have invested in SupplyHouse. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, SupplyHouse is one of the fastest-growing distributors in its category, having served over 7 million customers across the U.S. through its proprietary e-commerce platform, leading TradeMaster loyalty program, nationwide logistics network, and best-in-class customer service team. With a relentless focus on customer experience, the Company supports professionals across the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical trades. Built on a culture of teamwork, innovation, and customer-centricity, SupplyHouse is consistently recognized as one of the best places to work in the United States.

"We are excited to welcome KKR as a strategic partner, especially given our shared values around cultivating a 'team first' mindset," said Josh Meyerowitz, Founder and CEO of SupplyHouse. "KKR's experience and long-term vision align with our goals to expand our operations and enhance our service while maintaining our culture. I am proud of all that SupplyHouse's 1,200 team members have achieved together and we are confident this strategic partnership will enable us to continue our growth journey."

"Josh and the SupplyHouse team have developed a differentiated, vertical-focused e-commerce model that delivers meaningful value to customers and has driven an exceptional track record of organic growth," said Brandon Brahm, Partner at KKR and Co-Head of KKR's Ascendant Strategy. "We are excited by the compelling culture Josh has fostered at SupplyHouse that puts employees and customers at the center, which aligns well with KKR's own approach to broad-based employee ownership and engagement. We look forward to working with the entire SupplyHouse team as we embark together on this next exciting chapter of growth and innovation."

As part of the Company's continued commitment to building a people-first culture, SupplyHouse will collaborate with KKR in ensuring all team members continue to share in the Company's future success. This strategy is based on the shared belief that employee engagement is a key driver in building stronger companies.

KKR is making its investment in SupplyHouse through its Ascendant Strategy, which invests in middle market businesses in North America as part of KKR's Americas Private Equity platform.

Evercore served as exclusive financial advisor to SupplyHouse, and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor. Baird served as exclusive financial advisor to KKR, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor.

About SupplyHouse

SupplyHouse is a leading e-commerce distributor of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical products. Founded in 2004, the Company serves trade professionals across the United States through a proprietary digital platform that features intuitive tools designed to simplify product discovery and purchasing. SupplyHouse offers over 250,000 SKUs from more than 500 brands and operates a national fulfillment network capable of reaching 98% of the U.S. population within two days. With a strong focus on the customer experience, the Company delivers high-quality service through a dedicated, in-house support team and its TradeMaster loyalty program, which offers added value and convenience for professional customers. Its people-first culture emphasizes teamwork, continuous improvement, and long-term growth, and has earned the Company national recognition as an outstanding workplace.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit, and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

SOURCE SupplyHouse.com