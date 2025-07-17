

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SupplyHouse.com, an e-commerce company, on Thursday announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) aimed at supporting the company's long-term growth. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



KKR's investment is through its Ascendant Strategy, which targets middle-market companies in North America under its Americas Private Equity platform.



SupplyHouse will work with KKR to ensure all employees benefit from the company's future success, a strategy rooted in their shared belief that engaged teams help build stronger businesses.



SupplyHouse supports HVAC, plumbing, and electrical professionals with a strong focus on customer service. It is also known for its team-driven, innovative culture and is often named one of the best places to work in the U.S.



In the pre-market trading, KKR is 0.20% higher at $143.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.



