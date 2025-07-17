Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR) ("MNDR" or "the Company"), a leading AI-powered digital health platform, today announced the launch of an At-the-Market (ATM) equity offering to raise up to US$300 million. This strategic fundraising initiative aims to accelerate the Company's vision of delivering affordable, intelligent, and integrated healthcare across high-growth emerging markets.

The net proceeds from this offering will be allocated to several mission-critical initiatives, reinforcing Mobile-health's leadership in digital healthcare. Key focus areas include:

Development of advanced large language models (LLMs) customized for medical case assessment, enabling faster and more accurate diagnostics.

Expansion of AI-driven teleconsultation services , designed to improve doctor-to-patient ratios in underserved regions, with a primary emphasis on growth across Asia .

Acquisition and build-out of pharmacy delivery infrastructure, ensuring last-mile fulfilment of prescriptions generated through AI-assisted consultations, and delivering seamless continuity of care from triage to treatment.

"This ATM offering is a pivotal step in realizing our vision of a truly scalable, technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem," said MNDR Co-CEO Dr Siaw Tung Yeng. "By merging intelligent diagnostics with pharmacy delivery capabilities, we're empowering communities that lack traditional medical infrastructure with access to vital health services. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to democratizing care and advancing health equity - starting in Asia and extending globally."

Dr. Siaw added that, pending allocation decisions, any net proceeds from the offering not immediately deployed may be invested in short-term, interest-bearing, investment-grade instruments. The terms of the offering, along with specific use-of-proceeds details, he said, will be provided in the applicable prospectus supplement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Important Information Regarding the Offering

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale is unlawful prior to registration or qualification. A registration statement on Form F-3 relating to the securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Offers and sales will only be made pursuant to a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for full details.

