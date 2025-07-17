

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that the FDA granted Priority Review to the New Drug Application filed for TAR-200, an intravesical gemcitabine releasing system, for the treatment of patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The regulatory submission is supported by data from the Phase 2b SunRISe-1 study.



TAR-200 is an investigational intravesical gemcitabine releasing system. In January 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced the initiation of a new drug application with the FDA for TAR-200 under the Real-Time Oncology Review program.



