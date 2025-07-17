Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Tech Mahindra Recognized in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 9th Consecutive Year

PUNE, India, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announces it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other financial products.

Tech Mahindra Logo

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change.?Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria. The sustained recognition validates Tech Mahindra's long-standing commitment to ESG excellence and positions the organization as a sustainability-first digital transformation leader. It also reinforces investor and stakeholder confidence in Tech Mahindra's strategy for long-term value creation driven by ethical leadership, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra: "As ESG considerations move from optional to essential across boardrooms globally, the technology industry is increasingly expected to lead with transparency, resilience, and impact. Tech Mahindra's ninth consecutive inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index showcases our unwavering commitment to responsible business practices and affirms that our efforts in governance, risk management, and climate leadership are globally acknowledged."

As ESG performance becomes a defining factor for global investors, customers, and regulators, independent validation from globally respected frameworks like FTSE4Good helps bridge the credibility gap that many organizations face in substantiating their ESG claims. Inclusion in the index enhances Tech Mahindra's global positioning as a responsible and future-ready enterprise, offering confidence to customers, partners, and investors that the company adheres to globally benchmarked sustainability standards.

The remarkable nine-year streak reflects the maturity and consistency of Tech Mahindra's ESG strategy amid evolving global expectations. It highlights the company's ability to future-proof its operations by aligning business goals with climate resilience, social equity, and ethical accountability, a vision that continues to define Tech Mahindra's journey toward building a better, more inclusive world.

For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

Social Media Channels: Facebook X LinkedIn YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539364/Tech_Mahindra_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-mahindra-recognized-in-the-ftse4good-index-series-for-the-9th-consecutive-year-302507729.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
